The Social Dynamics Behind Online Hate: Seeking Attention and Social Approval

In today’s technology-infused society, hate messages on social media platforms have become rampant, showcasing the ugly side of humanity. Racism, homophobia, xenophobia, and personal attacks are just a few of the forms of online hate that plague our digital spaces. However, recent research suggests that the motives behind posting hate comments may be more complex than simply intending to harass and harm others.

Contrary to popular belief, studies show that individuals often engage in hate messaging to seek attention and garner social approval from like-minded users. Posting something derogatory or offensive can be an exhilarating experience, especially when it elicits numerous thumbs-ups or hearts. It becomes a social activity, where users vie to be the nastiest or snarkiest, all in the pursuit of validation from their peers.

Upon closer examination of hate messages, it becomes apparent that most of them are not intended for their supposed targets but rather for fellow hatemongers. Symbols and codes utilized extremist groups have shared meanings within these closed communities, often being indecipherable to outsiders. This creates an insular environment where hate speech serves to strengthen the bond among like-minded individuals.

Interestingly, mainstream social media platforms have witnessed a shift in the dissemination of hate speech to fringe sites. These sites promote unfettered free speech, attracting users who share widely unacceptable views. The discussions on these fringe spaces are dominated hate speech, creating an environment where those targeted such epithets are unlikely to venture.

Moreover, research has shown that haters often engage in coordinated attacks across platforms in what is referred to as “raids.” Users recruit others to target and harass individuals on different platforms, fostering a sense of camaraderie among the attackers. While the attack’s apparent purpose is to antagonize the victim, the underlying motivation is to bask in social approval from fellow attackers.

The influence of social approval on hate messaging has been further substantiated studies. When individuals receive upvotes or likes on their antisocial comments, they are more likely to post additional offensive content. The more their toxic messages are shared or retweeted, the more extreme their subsequent hate becomes.

While understanding the social dynamics behind online hate doesn’t absolve the harm it causes, it sheds light on the factors that contribute to its proliferation. Social media platforms must recognize the role of attention-seeking and social approval in fueling hate speech and develop effective strategies for mitigating its impact.

