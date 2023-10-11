Online Hate Speech Spikes as Conflict Escalates in Israeli-Palestinian Crisis

Online hate speech targeting Jews and Palestinians has surged in recent days, with social media platforms under scrutiny for their inadequate response. Hate-filled posts and calls for violence flooded platforms like X, Telegram, and Gab following the deadly attacks in Israel Hamas. The spike in online hate speech is not limited to the Israeli-Jewish community but also extends to Palestinians, who have faced increasing online hatred.

Experts have noted that the escalation in harsh rhetoric comes at a time when online hate speech was already on the rise. Social media companies, such as X and Meta (Facebook’s parent company), have been criticized for not doing enough to combat hate speech and violence-inciting content against targeted groups. Civil rights groups argue that these companies need to take more responsibility and invest more resources to protect oppressed communities, especially in times of crisis.

Various organizations monitoring online hate speech have reported a significant increase in such posts since the Hamas attacks. Nisien.ai, an online harms monitoring platform, has identified a surge in both antisemitic and anti-Muslim rhetoric following the conflict. The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) and 7amleh, a nonprofit partnering with Meta, have also documented numerous examples of hate speech targeting Jews and Palestinians on social media.

In response, the ADL has published a guide urging social media platforms to take immediate action, including increasing trust and safety resources and promoting reliable news sources. However, social media companies have provided mixed responses. Meta and TikTok claim to be monitoring the situation closely and have increased moderation resources. Meanwhile, Google, the owner of YouTube, has emphasized its efforts to prioritize information from authoritative sources and remove harmful content.

