Major Tech Companies See Surging Ad Revenue Fueled E-commerce Advertisers

Tech giants Meta and Alphabet have both reported substantial increases in ad revenue for their most recent quarters. This surge has been driven e-commerce advertisers who continue to invest in performance marketing. Meta’s ad revenue saw a year-over-year increase of 23%, amounting to $33.6 billion in the third quarter. Alphabet, on the other hand, experienced a 9% increase, bringing its ad revenue to $59.6 billion.

Notably, Google’s search revenue grew at an even faster pace of 11%, reaching $44 billion. Amazon also saw a significant boost in its advertising revenue, with a year-over-year increase of 12% to $12 billion. Additionally, smaller players like Snap reversed their previous declines and reported a 5% increase in revenue.

According to Meta’s CFO, Susan Li, online commerce was the primary driver of year-over-year ad revenue growth. This was followed the consumer packaged goods (CPG) and gaming sectors. Philipp Schindler, Alphabet’s chief business officer, also emphasized the growth in the retail vertical within Google Advertising.

These figures indicate that e-commerce advertisers are prioritizing digital ad spending on performance marketing and bottom-of-the-funnel advertising to increase conversions. Brands are finding high returns on investment (ROI) within walled gardens like Amazon. Brad Jashinsky, a director analyst at Gartner’s marketing practice, highlights the clear correlation between ad spend and sales within these platforms.

Jeremy Goldman, senior director of marketing, retail, and tech at Insider Intelligence, explains that retailers continue to invest in bottom-of-the-funnel and performance marketing ad tools because they can justify the expenditure. The payback period for these types of advertising is relatively short compared to top-of-the-funnel and awareness campaigns.

Meta’s recent advancements in AI advertising likely contributed to its revenue growth. Debra Aho Williamson, an independent tech analyst, points to Meta’s Advantage+ product suite, which utilizes AI to optimize ads based on advertisers’ objectives. Additionally, the popularity of Reels, a TikTok competitor, has also brought in significant ad revenue for Meta.

Amazon has been leveraging machine learning and AI to enhance the relevancy of its Sponsored Product ads and improve measurement capabilities for advertisers. The introduction of an AI-powered image generation tool has made the platform more user-friendly and open for advertisers.

Looking ahead, Gartner’s Jashinsky predicts that Amazon will experience the fastest growth in the holiday quarter. However, he notes that Facebook and Google are also expected to see significant growth. This quarter has shown that all three companies are capable of substantial expansion in the ad revenue domain.

