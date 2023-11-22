Online Abuse Soars against Politically Active Women in Afghanistan Since Taliban Takeover

Online abuse and hate speech targeting politically active women in Afghanistan have experienced a significant surge since the Taliban assumed control of the country in August 2021, according to a report published on Monday a UK-based rights group. Afghan Witness, an open-source project operated the non-profit Center for Information Resilience, reveals that abusive posts directed towards politically active Afghan women have tripled, marking a 217% increase, between June-December 2021 and the same period in 2022.

Employing their knowledge gained from previous research conducted in Myanmar, the Afghan Witness team analyzed publicly available information from X (formerly known as Twitter) and carried out in-depth interviews with six Afghan women to investigate the nature of online abuse since the Taliban takeover. The report explains that the investigators “collected and analyzed over 78,000 posts” written in Dari and Pashto, two local Afghan languages, targeting nearly 100 accounts of politically active Afghan women.

The report highlights that abusive posts online have made women more vulnerable to being targeted. Interviewees reported receiving messages containing pornographic material, threats of sexual violence, and death. Although the Taliban government spokesmen were unavailable for immediate comment on the report, one woman interviewed Afghan Witness expressed, “I think the hatred they show on social media does not differ from what they feel in real life.”

The report identifies four main themes in the abusive posts, which include accusations of promiscuity, claims that politically active women violate cultural and religious norms, allegations of being Western agents, and insinuations that the women make false claims in order to seek asylum abroad. Furthermore, Afghan Witness discovers that the online abuse is overwhelmingly sexualized, with more than 60% of the posts in 2022 containing derogatory terms such as “whore” or “prostitute.”

Since the Taliban’s takeover, social media in Afghanistan has transitioned from being a platform for social and political expression to a breeding ground for abuse and suppression, especially targeting women. Francesca Gentile, the lead investigator of the project, remarks, “The Taliban’s hostility towards women and their rights sends a message to online abusers that any woman who stands up for herself is fair game.”

The Taliban’s restrictive measures, including barring women from participating in public life and work and preventing girls from attending school beyond the sixth grade, have further emboldened online abusers. This grim reality has led some Afghan women, like a female journalist who spoke confidentially with Afghan Witness, to deactivate their social media accounts and avoid reading comments, which hampers their work when engaging with online sources.

The report uncovers that the vast majority of those responsible for the online abuse are men from a variety of political affiliations, ethnic groups, and backgrounds.

FAQ

1. What is Afghan Witness?

Afghan Witness is an open-source project run the non-profit Center for Information Resilience. It focuses on investigating online abuse and hate speech against politically active women in Afghanistan.

2. What did the report find?

The report found that abusive posts targeting politically active Afghan women have significantly increased since the Taliban took over Afghanistan, with a 217% rise in abusive posts between June-December 2021 and the same period in 2022. The vast majority of those behind the online abuse were men from various backgrounds.

3. How was the research conducted?

The Afghan Witness project analyzed publicly available information from X (formerly known as Twitter) and conducted in-depth interviews with six Afghan women. The investigators collected and analyzed over 78,000 posts in Dari and Pashto languages, directed at almost 100 politically active Afghan women’s accounts.

4. What were the main themes of the abusive posts?

The report identified four main themes in the abusive posts: accusations of promiscuity, claims of violating cultural and religious norms, allegations of being Western agents, and insinuations of making false claims to seek asylum abroad.

5. How has the Taliban’s takeover impacted online abuse?

The Taliban’s restrictive measures, including banning women from public life and work and limiting girls’ access to education, have further emboldened online abusers. This, coupled with the Taliban’s hostility towards women’s rights, has created an environment where online abuse against women has thrived.