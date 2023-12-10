Filmmaker Onir Speaks Out Against Online Hate and Bullying

In a recent interview, filmmaker Onir discussed the tragic suicide of 16-year-old queer child Pranshu Yadav, shedding light on the intense hate and name-calling LGBTQ+ individuals face on a daily basis on social media. The news of Pranshu’s death deeply saddened Onir, who expressed disappointment at the lack of empathy shown towards the young individual.

Onir emphasized the importance of empathy and understanding, especially when it comes to matters of sexuality and gender. While he acknowledged the progress made the Supreme Court in raising awareness, he pointed out that there is still a long way to go in creating a truly inclusive society. As a filmmaker, Onir has been trying to address these issues through his work, but has faced difficulties in finding actors willing to take on such roles.

The filmmaker also highlighted the prevalence of online bullying and hateful comments, which often lead to devastating consequences such as suicide. Onir spoke candidly about his own experiences with social media hate, revealing that he receives terrible comments on a regular basis. Despite reporting these abusive accounts, he expressed frustration at the lack of action taken platforms to block them.

Dealing with online hate can take a toll on one’s mental health, as Onir admitted. However, he finds inspiration and strength from observing how women handle similar abuse on a daily basis. Reflecting on his own journey, he acknowledged that there was a time when he struggled to sleep because of the abusive comments directed at him and his family. This realization made him even more determined to stand up against hate.

In conclusion, Onir’s candid remarks shed light on the severe consequences of online hate and the urgent need for a more compassionate and inclusive society. It is essential for individuals, as well as social media platforms, to take a stand against online bullying and provide support to those who face hate on a daily basis.