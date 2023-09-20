Netflix Unveils Trailer and Cast for Onimusha Anime

Netflix has released a new trailer and visual for the upcoming anime adaptation of CAPCOM’s Onimusha game. The anime is set to premiere worldwide on November 2 and will feature the theme song “The Loneliest” Måneskin.

Directed Shinya Sugai and produced Sublimation, the Onimusha anime boasts an impressive cast and staff. Hideyuki Kurata is responsible for the screenplay, while Koji Endo is composing the music. Shochiku provides historical supervision, and Kim Jung Gi is credited with character designs, except for the character Miyamoto Musashi, which is credited to Manilyn Toledana.

Takashi Miike, renowned for his work on films such as Ichi the Killer and Blade of the Immortal, serves as the supervising director. The character Miyamoto Musashi is modeled after the late actor Toshirō Mifune, known for his iconic roles in Rashomon and Seven Samurai.

The Onimusha game series was first introduced CAPCOM in 2001 and focuses on retelling stories from the Sengoku era, incorporating supernatural elements. The most recent installment, a remaster of Onimusha: Warlords, was released in January 2019.

This is not the first time Onimusha has been adapted into another medium. In 2006, the game inspired the CG film Onimusha: Dawn of Dreams, which combined CG-animated footage from the video game with additional animated scenes.

Sources: Netflix’s anime YouTube channel, Anime!Anime!