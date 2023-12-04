New Generation K-pop Groups THE BOYZ and ONF Make Their Instagram Debut

In the ever-expanding world of K-pop, two rising star boy groups have recently made their mark on social media platform Instagram. THE BOYZ and ONF, both part of the 4th generation of K-pop groups, have opened individual accounts for their group members, allowing fans to get a closer look into their lives offstage.

Since their debut in 2017, both THE BOYZ and ONF have been steadily gaining popularity in the K-pop scene. With their existing group accounts already boasting considerable followings, it comes as no surprise that their individual accounts have garnered attention as well.

With an impressive 4.2 million followers, THE BOYZ group account has become a hub of fan interaction and updates. On the other hand, ONF’s individual accounts have gathered a combined following of 278K, allowing fans to connect with each member on a more personal level.

But who exactly are ONF and THE BOYZ? Let’s take a closer look at each group.

ONF, managed WM Entertainment, is a six-member boy group known for their diverse musicality. Consisting of Hyojin, E-Tion, J-Us, Wyatt, MK, and U, ONF has released various tracks that showcase their unique style. Despite the departure of former member Laun in 2019, ONF continues to captivate audiences with songs like “My Name Is” (2020), “Love Things” (2023), and “Beautiful Beautiful” (2021).

THE BOYZ, a larger group with eleven members, is signed under IST Entertainment. Sangyeon, Jacob, Younghoon, Hyunjae, Juyeon, Kevin, New, Q, Ju Haknyeon, Sunwoo, and Eric make up this talented group. With their debut EP “The First” releasing in 2017, THE BOYZ quickly made a name for themselves with their hit track “Boy”. They have since appeared on popular reality shows like “The 100” and “Road to Kingdom”, solidifying their presence in the industry.

The emergence of individual Instagram accounts not only allows fans to see a different side of their favorite artists but also serves as a platform for personal updates and interactions. As fans continue to support these young talents, the K-pop world eagerly awaits the exciting content that THE BOYZ and ONF will share on their accounts.

FAQs

1. How can I find THE BOYZ and ONF on Instagram?

You can find THE BOYZ on Instagram searching for their group account, @official_theboyz. For ONF, you can follow their individual members’ accounts, such as @onf_kzw, @onf_woojin, and @onf_uuu, among others.

2. Are THE BOYZ and ONF active on other social media platforms?

Yes, both groups are active on various social media platforms like YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Snapchat. Fans can stay updated with the latest news and content from THE BOYZ and ONF following them on these platforms.

3. Who are the members of THE BOYZ and ONF?

THE BOYZ consists of Sangyeon, Jacob, Younghoon, Hyunjae, Juyeon, Kevin, New, Q, Ju Haknyeon, Sunwoo, and Eric. ONF is composed of Hyojin, E-Tion, J-Us, Wyatt, MK, and U.

4. What are some popular songs THE BOYZ and ONF?

Some popular songs THE BOYZ include “Boy”, “The Stealer”, and “No Air”. ONF is known for tracks like “Complete”, “We Must Love”, and “Why”.

