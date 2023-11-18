New Oxygen OS 14 Update for OnePlus 11 Introduces Snapchat and Microsoft Phone Link Integration

OnePlus has recently released the highly anticipated Oxygen OS 14 update based on Android 14 for the OnePlus 11. While the update brings several improvements and new features, OnePlus seems to have neglected to mention two significant additions: Snapchat integration and Microsoft Phone Link integration.

Snapchat Integration on OnePlus Shelf and Lockscreen

In collaboration with Snapchat, OnePlus has introduced a new widget on the OnePlus Shelf that displays your Snap Map, highlighting the location of your Best Friends on the app. Additionally, there is now a convenient shortcut for Snapchat on the lockscreen, providing quick access to the camera mode within the app. These new Snapchat features enhance the user experience simplifying Snap navigation and making it easier to capture and share moments with friends.

Microsoft Phone Link Integration

OnePlus has also integrated Microsoft Phone Link into Oxygen OS 14, further expanding the functionality of the OnePlus 11. The integration allows for seamless control of your smartphone from your PC. By downloading the Link to Windows app from the Google Play Store on your Android device and having the Phone Link app preloaded on Windows 11, users can mirror their phone’s screen to their PC using the Phone Screen feature. Additionally, users can mirror individual apps and effortlessly connect their Windows PC to their phone’s mobile hotspot using the Instant Hotspot feature.

Closing the Gap: OnePlus vs Samsung

Previously, only Samsung Galaxy smartphones offered this level of integration with Microsoft Phone Link. However, with the Oxygen OS 14 update, OnePlus is narrowing the feature gap between One UI and Oxygen OS, providing a more seamless and integrated user experience for OnePlus 11 users.

In conclusion, the Oxygen OS 14 update for OnePlus 11 brings exciting new features and improvements, including Snapchat integration on the Shelf and Lockscreen, as well as Microsoft Phone Link integration for enhanced connectivity and control. These additions enhance the overall user experience, making the OnePlus 11 an even more attractive device for users seeking powerful performance and innovative features.

FAQ:

Q: How can I access the Snapchat widget on OnePlus Shelf?

A: The Snapchat widget on OnePlus Shelf can be accessed swiping right on your OnePlus 11 home screen.

Q: How do I enable Microsoft Phone Link integration on my OnePlus 11?

A: To enable Microsoft Phone Link integration on your OnePlus 11, go to Settings > Connection & Sharing > Link to Windows and follow the on-screen instructions.

Q: Can I mirror my OnePlus 11’s screen to my Windows PC?

A: Yes, with the Oxygen OS 14 update and Microsoft Phone Link integration, you can mirror your OnePlus 11’s screen to your Windows PC using the Phone Screen feature.

Q: Are these new features available to all OnePlus 11 users?

A: Yes, the Oxygen OS 14 update, including the Snapchat and Microsoft Phone Link integration, is available to all OnePlus 11 users. Ensure that your device is updated to the latest software version to access these features.