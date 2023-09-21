Investigation underway after racially offensive social media conversation among Oneonta students

School officials in Oneonta are conducting an investigation following the discovery of a racially offensive social media conversation involving several students. The conversation took place on Snapchat and was reported three students who found the messages to be “offensive and divisive”. One of the messages referenced hanging Black people.

The school administrators took immediate action upon learning about the conversation. They researched the Snapchat messages to gather more details and made the decision to initiate disciplinary action against those involved. The exact number of students participating in the conversation, their names, and the specific disciplinary measures taken have not been disclosed.

In a statement posted on Facebook, the school expressed appreciation for the students who reported the incident and commended them for their strong relationship with the administrators. The statement also emphasized that such behavior will not be tolerated within the school system.

Screenshots of the Snapchat conversation have been circulating on social media platforms, revealing that at least five students were involved in the group chat. The screenshots contain racist language and disturbing references to derogatory actions towards Black individuals.

It is crucial to address incidents of racism and promote a safe and inclusive environment in educational institutions. By promptly investigating and taking disciplinary action, schools can send a strong message that such behavior will not be tolerated. It is important for students to feel empowered to report incidents and for schools to support and protect them when they do.

