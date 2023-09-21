OnlineCasinos.com Offers $2,500 Dream Job for Ultimate TV Binger

OnlineCasinos.com is searching for the ultimate TV binger and is willing to pay $2,500 for their expertise. The lucky individual will help identify the most binge-worthy show on Netflix.

To qualify for this dream job, applicants must be at least 18 years old. No matter where in the world you are, as long as you meet the age requirement, you are eligible to apply.

In celebration of National Binge Day on September 25th, OnlineCasinos.com will reward the chosen candidate with $300 for a food and snack budget, $200 to cover a yearly Netflix subscription, and an additional $2,000 to spend as they wish.

To determine the most bingeable show, the selected binger will have to rate three popular original Netflix series: “Stranger Things”, “Squid Game”, and “Wednesday”. These ratings will be based on several criteria, including bingeability, distractibility, snoozability, re-watchability, and satisfaction with the season’s ending.

The winner, who will be paid exclusively through PayPal, must provide their ratings and feedback for each show. They will have the opportunity to sit back, relax, and feast on their favorite snacks while streaming multiple episodes back-to-back.

If you think you have what it takes to be the ultimate TV binger, you can apply on the OnlineCasinos.com website. Applications close at 11:59 p.m. ET on September 25th.

This dream job is a couch potato’s dream come true. Don’t miss out on this chance to indulge in your favorite shows and get paid for it!

