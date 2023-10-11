New Pricing Model for Narwhal iOS App Subscription Announced

The developer of Narwhal, a popular iOS app for Reddit, has announced the monthly subscription price for the app. In response to Reddit’s new usage-based API pricing, which caused many third-party apps to shut down, Narwhal has opted for a paid subscription model to help cover the costs of using the API.

According to the developer, who goes the username det0ur on Reddit, the monthly fee for Narwhal will be $3.99. This fee is necessary to offset the substantial cost of using the Reddit API, which can range from tens of thousands to hundreds of thousands of dollars per month depending on the number of subscribers.

Initially, det0ur had considered offering different subscription tiers, with prices ranging from $2.99 to $11.99 per month, based on the number of API calls users would have access to. However, after receiving feedback from users, det0ur decided to simplify the pricing structure and settle on a flat monthly rate.

The developer stated that while they are currently only offering monthly subscriptions, they are exploring the possibility of introducing an annual payment option in the future. However, the decision to stick with monthly subscriptions for now is due to concerns about potential price increases for the Reddit API.

Det0ur acknowledged that the new pricing model may not be ideal for some users who were hoping for a lifetime unlock option. However, the need to cover the ongoing API costs makes this type of payment arrangement necessary.

In summary, Narwhal, a Reddit app for iOS, is shifting to a paid subscription model to help cover the expenses associated with using the Reddit API. The monthly subscription fee for Narwhal will be $3.99, and the developer is considering offering an annual payment option in the future. This new pricing structure aims to simplify the payment process and ensure the app’s sustainability.

Sources:

– Jay Peters, The Verge