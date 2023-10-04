Why One Piece’s Villains Stick Around: Explained Showrunner

The villains in “One Piece” have a tendency to stick around instead of being permanently dispatched. Matt Evans, co-showrunner of Netflix’s “One Piece” series, recently revealed the reason behind this narrative choice. According to Evans, it is not simply for the purpose of bringing them back later, but because the creator of “One Piece,” Eiichiro Oda, views having one’s dreams crushed as a fate worse than death.

In the world of “One Piece,” the real punishment for the villains is living with failure, with their dreams out of reach. This applies even if their dreams were horribly evil. Oda believes that this fate is more impactful than death itself. By keeping the villains around, it allows for the exploration of their shattered dreams and the consequences they face as a result.

Maintaining the villains’ presence in the narrative also adds weight to actual character deaths when they do occur. According to Evans, when a character dies in “One Piece,” it becomes a more impactful moment because death is not a constant occurrence in every story arc.

While death does happen in the “One Piece” universe, it is not the driving force of every episode or issue. Oda’s perspective as an artist and creator is to make death meaningful when it does happen. This approach is something that the showrunners of the Netflix adaptation have embraced. They aim to stay true to Oda’s vision and the essence of the original manga.

As for Season 2 of the Netflix series, it has been confirmed to be in the works. However, there are no completed scripts yet, so fans may have to wait a while before the new season premieres.

Overall, the live-action adaptation of “One Piece” has been well-received fans. This comes as a relief after a string of unsuccessful attempts at adapting manga and anime series. The success of the adaptation can be attributed to the showrunners’ commitment to staying true to Oda’s storytelling choices and themes.

