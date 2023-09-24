One Piece Showrunner Responds to Jamie Lee Curtis’s Request to Join Season Two

Jamie Lee Curtis recently expressed her desire to join the cast of Netflix’s live-action adaptation of the popular manga series, One Piece. In an Instagram post, Curtis showed her support for a fan movement advocating for her to play the role of Doctor Kureha. The actress stated that she would be willing to take on the role once the ongoing Hollywood strikes have been resolved.

Fortunately for Curtis, showrunner Matt Owens responded to her request in the comment section, offering some good news. He assured her that there was no need to lobby for the role, saying, “Once we get what we deserve and get back to work let’s talk!” This indicates that Curtis may indeed have a chance to appear in the second season of the adaptation alongside the beloved characters of Monkey D. Luffy’s Straw Hat Pirates.

In the manga series, Doctor Kureha is a valuable ally to Luffy and his crew. The character is based on Drum Island and is sometimes referred to as a witch. In a previous statement, manga creator Eiichiro Oda hinted at the need for a great doctor for the crew in the upcoming season.

The first season of the One Piece adaptation has already been a huge success, leading to the renewal of a second season. The story follows Luffy and his crew as they search for the legendary One Piece Treasure left behind the pirate Gol D. Roger.

Fans of the series can currently stream One Piece on Netflix, and they can look forward to the inclusion of Jamie Lee Curtis in the future. The specific details of her role and the storyline of season two are yet to be revealed.

Sources:

– Article Charlie Duncan for Digital Spy