Suits Tops Nielsen Streaming Charts, Set to Break Record

Suits, the popular TV series on the USA Network, has once again claimed the top spot on the Nielsen streaming charts. For the week of August 28 to September 3, Suits garnered nearly 2.5 billion minutes viewed, tying with Ozark for the most number of overall No. 1 finishes. What’s impressive is that Suits achieved this feat in just 11 consecutive weeks, while Ozark accomplished it over multiple seasons. If Suits maintains its position for one more week, it will surpass Ozark and secure the record for the most No. 1 finishes ever.

Meanwhile, Netflix had reason to celebrate with the release of One Piece, the live-action manga adaptation. The eight-episode series debuted at No. 2 on the overall chart and claimed the top spot among original series with 1.3 billion minutes viewed. Netflix heavily promoted the launch of One Piece, and the success is evident as the series was renewed for a second season within two weeks of its premiere.

Apart from One Piece, Netflix dominated the overall list with other titles like Who is Erin Carter? which garnered over 1 billion minutes, and You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah.

Over on Disney+, Bluey maintained its position as the top streaming show, while Ahsoka, a streaming original, experienced a significant drop in viewership during its second week. The series saw a 50% decrease in viewing minutes, likely due to the release of only one episode compared to the two episodes released in the previous week. This decline suggests that the audience for Ahsoka may be plateauing early.

Lastly, Taylor Sheridan’s Special Ops: Lioness ended on a high note despite being available on Paramount+ for less than a day during the reporting period. The finale garnered 363 million viewing minutes.

Overall, Suits continues to impress on the Nielsen streaming charts, and it looks poised to break the record for the most No. 1 finishes. With the success of One Piece and other Netflix titles, the streaming giant remains dominant in the industry.

Sources:

– Nielsen Streaming Charts