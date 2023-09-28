Netflix’s One Piece Tops Streaming Series Rankings, Suits Continues Reign

In its first week of release, Netflix’s live-action adaptation of the popular manga and anime series, One Piece, surged to the top of the original streaming series rankings. It accumulated a staggering 1.31 billion minutes of viewing in the United States from August 28 to September 3. One Piece surpassed Who Is Erin Carter?, which held the top spot previously with 1.02 billion minutes of viewing.

This viewing milestone for One Piece translates to approximately 21.85 million hours of watching in the U.S., accounting for nearly 16 percent of the global Netflix total for that week (Nielsen and Netflix employ varying methodologies to gauge viewing time).

Meanwhile, Suits – the popular legal drama – further solidified its hold on the overall charts accumulating another 2.45 billion minutes of viewing on Netflix and Peacock. For the 11th consecutive week, Suits retained the top position in the rankings, thereby tying with Ozark for the most weeks at the overall number one spot in Nielsen’s streaming charts history.

Other notable series in the rankings included The Wheel of Time, which made a return to the top 10 with 515 million minutes of viewing, and Ahsoka, which experienced a substantial decline from its premiere week, amassing 487 million minutes of watch time compared to 829 million in its debut.

Nielsen’s streaming ratings solely encompass viewing on television sets and do not include minutes watched on computers or mobile devices. Additionally, these ratings exclusively measure U.S. viewership and do not take into account international audiences.

Sources:

– Source 1: [Article Title]

– Source 1: [Article Title]

– Source 1: [Article Title]