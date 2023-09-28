Who Could the One Piece Cast Play in the MCU?

Fans of Netflix’s live-action One Piece series are now speculating on which characters the show’s cast members could play in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). One Piece has been a massive success for Netflix, with high viewership numbers and positive reviews. The show’s “killer cast” of relatively unknown actors has garnered a lot of attention, and fans are excited to see what they do next.

Iñaki Godoy, who plays Luffy, the main protagonist in One Piece, could be a great fit for the MCU’s X-Men. His charisma and youth make him an obvious choice to play Nightcrawler, one of Marvel’s iconic mutants. Emily Rudd, who portrays Nami in One Piece, shares similar qualities with Spider-Gwen. She has the ability to deliver both witty one-liners and emotional depth, making her a perfect candidate for the role.

Mackenyu, who plays Zoro, could portray Cyclops in the MCU. Both characters are natural-born leaders with underlying conflicts, and Mackenyu’s take on Cyclops would bring a new and badass dimension to the character. Taz Skylar, who plays Sanji, would make an excellent Johnny Storm, a.k.a. the Human Torch, in the Fantastic Four. Skylar’s debonair presence and ability to handle any situation would align perfectly with Johnny Storm’s character.

Jacob Romero, who plays Usopp, could play Speedball in the MCU. Both characters have a penchant for humor and would work well in a comedy-heavy project. Vincent Regan, who portrays Garp, has the perfect blend of physical intimidation and mental prowess to play Marvel’s Cable. Lastly, Peter Gadiot, who plays Shanks, would be a great fit for Gambit in the MCU.

These fan castings are purely speculative, but it’s exciting to imagine the One Piece cast members taking on roles in the beloved Marvel Universe.

