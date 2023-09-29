One Piece Season 2 Already in Development, According to Cinematographer

The live-action adaptation of the popular anime series, One Piece, has already begun development for its second season, according to cinematographer Nicole Hirsch Whitaker. In an exclusive interview with The Direct, Whitaker revealed that the showrunners had already started writing the second season before the recent Hollywood writers’ strike.

Whitaker expressed excitement about the potential for more material based on the show, comparing it to the Harry Potter series, but also mentioned the need to move quickly before the cast becomes too old. The One Piece creative acknowledged the abundance of source material available for future seasons.

The success of the first season played a significant role in the quick greenlight for a second season. The live-action adaptation received a stellar critical reception, earning a 95% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, higher than even Star Wars. Whitaker expressed her excitement and satisfaction with the positive response.

Netflix seems to have found the winning formula for adapting classic anime to live-action with One Piece. Whitaker discussed the challenge of incorporating the manga and anime into the live-action version, emphasizing the effort to bring the color and energy of the source material to life.

As for the release date of One Piece Season 2, it is still uncertain due to the recent announcement and ongoing Hollywood actors’ strike. Marty Adelstein, CEO of One Piece production company Tomorrow Studios, mentioned having scripts ready for the second season. Tomorrow Studios’ president, Becky Clements, hinted at a potential release date within a year or 18 months, provided the strike is resolved and production can begin.

While a 12-month timeline seems unlikely, it is possible that fans can expect the second season to premiere on Netflix in around 18 months, possibly in March 2025. In the meantime, the first season of One Piece is currently available for streaming on Netflix.

Source: The Direct

[Definitions: Live-action – A type of entertainment where real-life actors portray fictional characters in contrast to animation or computer-generated imagery. One Piece – A popular Japanese manga and anime series created Eiichiro Oda.]