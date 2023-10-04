Netflix Announces Second Season of One Piece

Netflix has officially announced that a second season of their live-action adaptation of the popular manga series, One Piece, is in the works. However, due to the recent WGA strike, progress on the new season has been delayed.

During an interview with Deadline, Matt Owens, the writer, executive producer, and co-showrunner of One Piece, revealed that the writers room for the show has reopened. While some initial planning and outlining had been done before the strike, there are currently no finished scripts for the upcoming season. Owens mentioned that it will still take some time to finalize the scripts and proceed with design work, scheduling, and pre-production.

One Piece, created Eiichiro Oda in 1997, has gained immense popularity over the years with over 100 volumes of the manga released to date. The animated series has been running since 1999, but this is the first time it has been adapted into a live-action format.

The live-action adaptation, developed Matt Owens and Steven Maeda, has been a success on Netflix, consistently ranking in the Top 10 of the streaming platform’s Global Top 10 lists for English-spoken series. It held the top spot for three weeks before gradually dropping to third and sixth in subsequent weeks.

The WGA strike, which began on May 1, 2023, and lasted for a total of 148 days, came to an end on September 27 with the guild reaching a tentative agreement. With the strike now concluded, Hollywood is slowly returning to normalcy, allowing projects like One Piece to resume their development and production.

Sources: Deadline

Definitions:

– WGA: Writers Guild of America