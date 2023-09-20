Major Reshoot in Netflix’s One Piece Live-Action Series

After receiving rave reviews and an instant renewal for a second season, Netflix’s live-action One Piece series had a major scene completely reshot, resulting in a different tone. The series, which is based on Eiichiro Oda’s popular manga and anime, was a massive undertaking for Netflix, both in terms of scale and budget. The production process took the cast and crew to South Africa, and the series has been hailed as an instant hit since its release.

During an exclusive conversation with The Direct, director of photography Nicole Hirsh Whitaker revealed that one of the series’ biggest scenes, involving a battle on Captain Alvida’s ship in the first episode, was originally shot during the day but was later reshot at night. Whitaker expressed some sadness about this change, as she missed certain aspects of the daytime scenes. However, she understood that the decision was made for story and production reasons.

The Alvida sequence, which was the first thing the production team shot, took over a week to complete. Whitaker mentioned that shooting on the boats was a complicated process, and it took some time for the cast and crew to get accustomed to working together and understanding the characters.

The change in the scene from day to night ultimately enhanced the storytelling. It provided a clearer sense of time passage as the battle happened in the dark of night, followed the two characters escaping in the daylight of the next day. This change emphasized that Luffy’s actions spanned more than just a single afternoon, adding depth to the story.

While it’s natural for scenes to be reshot or changed in the editing process, the attachment to the original version of the Alvida battle scene the creative team is evident. Nonetheless, the decision to reshoot was made in service of the story, resulting in a more impactful and coherent narrative.

Source: The Direct