One Piece Director Embraced Practical Filming for Live-Action Adaptation

The live-action adaptation of the beloved anime and manga series, One Piece, has received high praise for its practical approach to filmmaking. In an exclusive interview with The Direct, the series’ director of photography, Nicole Hirsch Whitaker, revealed that director Marc Jobst was heavily against shooting on a green screen or using digital backgrounds. Jobst, coming from a theater background, believed it was important for the actors to be in a real environment.

Instead of relying on digital effects, the production took measures to shoot on real locations and build practical sets. For instance, a sequence featuring Gold Roger was shot in a real castle, providing the actors with a tangible space to work in. Hirsch Whitaker expressed her respect for Jobst’s decision to prioritize the actors’ connection to their surroundings.

Hirsch Whitaker acknowledged the advancements in virtual production technology, such as the Volume, which digitally renders backgrounds on large format screens. While she deemed it an incredible tool, she believed that for One Piece, with its emphasis on family, the outdoors, and daylight, practical sets were the right choice.

The cinematographer also revealed that many of the series’ outdoor water scenes were shot practically, utilizing natural light and real water. Sets like Windmill Village were built on a grand scale, providing an immersive experience for the actors. The team made use of extensions and visual effects sparingly, allowing for a more organic and authentic feel.

With the industry’s increasing reliance on computer-generated (CG) elements, the practical approach taken the One Piece production stands out as a refreshing departure. The decision to prioritize real environments and physical sets adds a unique quality to the adaptation, providing actors with a genuine connection to their surroundings and enhancing the overall immersive experience.

