Explore Exciting Pirate Adventures with Shows Similar to Netflix’s One Piece Live-Action Adaptation

Summary: Dive into thrilling pirate adventures with shows like Netflix’s One Piece live-action adaptation. While waiting for season 2, discover action-packed series that capture the essence of pirates and sea adventurers. Here are some must-watch shows to fill the void.

Black Sails (2014)

Experience the Golden Age of Piracy in the early 18th century with Black Sails. Follow Captain Flint and his crew as they strive for survival on New Providence Island, where maritime pirates posed a threat to marine trade. The show delves into the enemy status of pirates and their declaration of war against the world. Get ready for fictionalized portrayals of famous pirates like Anne Bonny, Blackbeard, and more.

Our Flag Means Death (2022)

Loosely inspired the life of Stede Bonnet, Our Flag Means Death takes you on an adventure with an inexperienced pirate captain. Join Bonnet and his dysfunctional crew aboard the Revenge as they face naval warships, ruthless pirates, and encounters with the infamous Edward Teach. This witty and thrilling series captures the camaraderie and challenges of pirate life, reminiscent of the Straw Hat Pirates.

The Lost Pirate Kingdom (2021)

Step into the world of real-life pirates in The Lost Pirate Kingdom. Set after the War of the Spanish Succession, this part-documentary series explores the lives of British privateers turned pirates in the Caribbean. Witness the struggles and exploits of Captain Benjamin Hornigold’s crew as they navigate treacherous waters. Gain valuable background and context to both the worlds of One Piece’s Luffy and Koby.

Crossbones (2014)

Embark on an adventure with the legendary pirate Blackbeard, also known as Edward Thatch, in Crossbones. Set on the island of New Providence in the early 1700s, the show delves into power struggles, espionage, and treasure hunting in a dangerous world. While it received mixed reviews, Crossbones offers gritty action sequences and captivating locations worth exploring.

Don’t miss out on the excitement and thrill of these pirate-themed shows that will transport you to epic adventures on the high seas. While waiting for the next season of One Piece, these series will keep your adrenaline pumping and leave you craving for more pirate tales.