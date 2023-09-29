Netflix’s Live-Action Anime Adaptations Are Improving, Starting with Casting

Netflix’s live-action adaptation of the popular anime “One Piece” has garnered attention for its strong casting, which has captured the essence of the original animated characters. Lead actor Iñaki Godoy successfully portrays Monkey D. Luffy, nailing the character’s trademark grin and boyish enthusiasm. Emily Rudd brings out the wit and relentless nature of Nami, while Mackenyu Arata embodies Roronoa Zoro’s disaffected glare and confidence. Jacob Romero Gibson adds emotional depth to Usopp, and Taz Skylar impressively performs his own fight scenes as Sanji.

Prior to recent adaptations, casting has often been a sore point for live-action anime adaptations. Examples like “Ghost in the Shell,” “Dragonball: Evolution,” “The Last Airbender,” and Netflix’s own “Death Note” film received backlash for miscasting or misinterpreting the source material. Westernized adaptations have often failed to understand the original series’ cultural context, resulting in a disconnection from the core themes and characters.

Shonen anime, targeted towards young boys, rely heavily on the bond and camaraderie between colorful protagonists. So, reimagining or unconventional casting choices can be problematic. However, “Cowboy Bebop,” another recent Netflix adaptation, managed to succeed in casting, with actors who not only visually resemble their characters but also embody their mannerisms and personalities.

These growing pains in adapting anime can be attributed to a tendency to westernize the stories, altering settings, backstories, and removing cultural references and anime tropes. This results in adaptations that are either too far removed from the original or too literal, losing the essence of the animated medium.

However, there is hope that “One Piece” signifies a shift in the right direction. Netflix has announced plans for several live-action adaptations of popular anime titles, including “Avatar: The Last Airbender,” “Death Note,” “Yu Yu Hakusho,” and “My Hero Academia,” in addition to more “One Piece.” It is anticipated that these adaptations will not only excel in casting but also in writing, world-building, and overall faithful representation of the anime source material.

While the road to successful live-action anime adaptations is still being paved, fans can take solace in the vast universe of anime awaiting them with a century’s worth of cute, horrifying, sad, funny, and surreal stories to indulge in.

