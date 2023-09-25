“One Piece” Fans React to Usopp and Kaya’s Relationship in Netflix Adaptation

The recently premiered Netflix adaptation of “One Piece” has taken Usopp and Kaya’s relationship to a romantic level, surprising some fans. However, the decision has been received positively without much backlash. Fans have long interpreted the connection between these characters as romantic, despite it not being explicitly confirmed in the source material.

One Reddit user commented that the relationship between Usopp and Kaya was “pretty blatantly romantic,” even though it was never portrayed with a kiss in the original manga. The user also mentioned that the scene in the adaptation felt natural and served as a satisfying conclusion to Usopp’s departure from Syrup Village to join the Straw Hat crew.

Interestingly, fans seem to be more concerned about Usopp’s physical appearance. The Netflix version of Usopp does not have his signature long nose, which has sparked multiple Reddit posts discussing this change. However, these criticisms only highlight the tendency for long-time fans to find something to critique in even the most successful adaptations.

Overall, the “One Piece” creative team can be relieved to know that the depiction of Usopp and Kaya’s romance has been well-received the majority of viewers. The adaptation has successfully translated the chemistry between the characters onto the screen, allowing fans to experience their relationship in a new way.

