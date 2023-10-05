“One Piece” Season 2 Rumored to Feature Jamie Lee Curtis as Dr. Kureha on Netflix

Rumors are swirling that Jamie Lee Curtis might be joining the cast of “One Piece” for its highly anticipated second season on Netflix. The casting decision has reportedly been made with Curtis in mind, as the show’s EP has revealed that they are actively writing the character of Dr. Kureha with her in mind.

Dr. Kureha is a prominent character in the “One Piece” anime and manga series. She is a renowned doctor and a member of the Drum Island royalty. Rumors of Curtis potentially playing this role have gained traction due to her previous experience in portraying strong and independent female characters.

While nothing has been confirmed yet, fans of “One Piece” are excited at the prospect of Curtis joining the show. Her talent and experience would undoubtedly bring depth and authenticity to the character of Dr. Kureha, and many believe that she is the perfect fit for the role.

“One Piece” is a popular Japanese manga and anime series created Eiichiro Oda. It follows the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy and his pirate crew as they search for the legendary treasure known as the One Piece. The show has gained a massive international following due to its captivating storytelling and complex characters.

The second season of “One Piece” on Netflix is highly anticipated, and the addition of Jamie Lee Curtis to the cast would only increase the excitement. While we wait for an official confirmation, fans can continue to enjoy the first season of “One Piece” on Netflix.

