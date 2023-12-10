Netflix Collaborates with Japanese Creators to Adapt Live-Action Manga

Netflix is taking a new approach to live-action manga adaptations, aiming to collaborate with Japanese creators and use innovative visual effects techniques to faithfully recreate their worlds. The streaming giant is hoping to diverge from the trend of failed Hollywood adaptations working closely with the source material’s originators.

In an ambitious effort, Japanese actor Go Ayano recently visited the Hollywood studio of Scanline VFX, known for its award-winning visual effects production. Ayano was captured on camera, displaying intense expressions of pain and rage in a space filled with an impressive array of 150 cameras mounted on the walls and floor. The goal of this endeavor was to harness the power of advanced visual effects technology to bring the manga’s characters and storylines to life in a way that does justice to the original works.

Hollywood has often faltered when attempting to adapt manga into live-action films, with many adaptations failing to capture the essence and visual flair that fans of the original work hold dear. However, Netflix is betting on the authenticity that can come from working directly with Japanese creators. By involving the original mangaka in the process and taking advantage of their expertise, Netflix hopes to offer a more faithful adaptation that resonates with both existing fans and newcomers alike.

This new strategic approach from Netflix is a reflection of the growing global popularity of manga and anime. The streaming platform has recognized the immense potential of these mediums and is now investing in collaborations that can tap into the rich storytelling and imaginative worlds they offer. By harnessing the power of technological advancements in visual effects and working directly with Japanese creators, Netflix is taking a bold step towards delivering a fresh and authentic live-action manga experience.