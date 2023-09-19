“One Piece” Continues to Dominate Netflix’s Most-Watched TV List

“One Piece,” the live action adaptation of Eiichiro Oda’s manga, has maintained its position as the top-watched TV show on Netflix for the third consecutive week. The series has garnered an additional 10 million views this week, adding to its impressive viewership of 18.5 million views in its first week and 19.3 million views in the second week.

Following closely behind “One Piece” on the list is the fifth installment of “Virgin River,” which secured the second spot with 9.6 million views. The limited thriller series “Who Is Erin Carter?” continues to hold on to the third place with 3.8 million views. U.K. comedy “Top Boy” maintains its position at No. 4, while the debut of “Selling the OC” Season 2 lands at fifth place with 2.7 million views.

Several new entries have made their way onto the TV list this week. The second season of drama series “Surviving Summer” secured the seventh spot with 2.1 million views. “Glow Up: The Next Makeup Star” Season 5, a competition show, took the No. 8 spot with 2.1 million views. Additionally, “Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons” Season 7 entered the list at ninth place with 2.1 million views.

In the English films category, the romantic comedy “Love at First Sight” starring Haley Lu Richardson claimed the top spot with 14.1 million views, dethroning Adam Sandler-led comedy “You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah.” The latter film secured the second place this week with 4.3 million views, bringing its total viewership to 47.3 million.

Rounding out the most-watched English films list are “Woody Woodpecker” in third place, “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” in fourth place, and “Fifty Shades Freed” in fifth place. The remaining movies on the list include “The Croods,” “All My Life,” “Leatherface,” “The Boss Baby,” and “Jack Reacher: Never Go Back.”

