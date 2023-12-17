Netflix and WIT Studio Collaborate on Remake of ONE PIECE Anime

Netflix and WIT Studio have joined forces to bring fans an exciting remake of the popular anime series, ONE PIECE. The project will start with the East Blue arc and is set to recreate the story of the original manga. The announcement was made during Jump Festa 2024, where they also shared updates on the ongoing anime.

While the details of the remake are still under wraps, the first visual released WIT Studio has generated a lot of buzz among fans. The teaser, titled “Romance Dawn,” pays homage to the first manga chapter and live-action episode of the series.

Interestingly, prior to the announcement, it was revealed that the anime Toei Animation would feature new opening and ending songs ahead of the Egghead Island arc. This exciting development is sure to keep fans eagerly anticipating the premiere on January 7.

ONE PIECE, created Eiichiro Oda, has been a beloved manga since its debut in July 1997. It achieved a remarkable milestone in August 2022 when it surpassed 500 million circulating copies. Last year, the series also celebrated its 25th anniversary. Meanwhile, the anime adaptation, which started in October 1999, is still going strong. With 1101 manga chapters and 1088 anime episodes, ONE PIECE has captivated audiences worldwide.

The story follows Monkey D. Luffy, a determined pirate on a quest to become the king of all pirates. With his sights set on the treacherous Grand Line and beyond, Luffy’s unwavering determination makes for an exciting and unforgettable adventure. The Legendary One Piece treasure awaits him, and he won’t rest until he claims it.

Fans of the franchise can look forward to an exciting new rendition of ONE PIECE as WIT Studio and Netflix collaborate to bring the captivating world of pirates and treasures to life once again.