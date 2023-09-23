MS Dhoni and Mohanlal’s Ad Shoot Photo Goes Viral on Social Media

A recently shared photo on social media has gone viral, showcasing former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni and veteran Malayalam actor Mohanlal together. The picture was taken during an ad shoot, where the two legends came together to collaborate.

Despite retiring from international cricket in 2020, MS Dhoni continues to be adored fans across India. His popularity has not diminished, as every picture and video featuring Dhoni quickly becomes a trending topic. In this particular viral photo, fans were excited to see the power duo of Dhoni and Mohanlal together.

The ad shoot is for an Indigo paints advertisement, clarifying any doubts that fans may have had. Fans praised the contributions of both Dhoni and Mohanlal in their respective fields. They described Dhoni as the best captain and the biggest brand of India. One fan even requested for Dhoni to become the coach of the Indian cricket team.

This photo comes shortly after Dhoni was spotted enjoying the US Open in New York. Despite a knee injury, Dhoni played in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) and led his team, the Chennai Super Kings, to their fifth title. He recently underwent surgery on his injured knee.

The viral photo of Dhoni and Mohanlal highlights the star power and impact that both individuals have in their respective industries. Fans are always thrilled to see iconic figures like them come together for special projects.

