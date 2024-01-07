Kelly Clarkson Implements Strict Social Media Ban for Her Children

Summary:

Kelly Clarkson Prioritizes Children’s Well-Being Banning Social Media

Kelly Clarkson, the renowned singer and talk show host, is making a bold parenting move banning her children from using social media. Recognizing the potential negative impacts of social media on kids, especially those with famous parents, Clarkson has implemented a firm rule in her household.

In an interview, Clarkson opened up about her decision, expressing concern for the well-being of her children, aged 9 and 7. She acknowledged that social media can be challenging for kids in general, but even more so for children with parents in the public eye. As a result, she made it clear that under her roof, her kids will not have access to social media.

While enforcing this rule can be difficult, Clarkson remains committed to prioritizing her children’s mental health and overall development. The singer discussed the challenges of co-parenting after her divorce from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock in 2020, highlighting the importance of consistency and shared values.

Clarkson’s emphasis on maintaining discipline and structure in her children’s lives extends to their digital habits as well. When her daughter questioned the rule, suggesting that her father might allow social media usage, Clarkson responded reminding her that their father’s permission applies to only four days a month.

Despite the challenges of co-parenting, Clarkson remains focused on doing her best as a parent. She emphasized that there is no such thing as a perfect parent, but she strives to be present and maintain a schedule that allows her to be actively involved in her children’s lives.

Recently, Clarkson and her kids made a significant change relocating from Los Angeles to New York City. The move came after years of unhappiness in L.A., as Clarkson felt the need for a fresh start. With this new chapter in their lives, Clarkson is determined to create a healthy and nurturing environment for her children, free from the pressures and potential harms of social media.