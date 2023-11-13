New Study Reveals Alarming Levels of Violent Content Exposure Among Teenagers on Social Media

A recent study conducted the charity Youth Endowment Fund has shed light on the disturbing prevalence of real-life violence footage being viewed teenagers on popular social media platforms. The study, which surveyed 7,574 children aged 13 to 17 in England and Wales, discovered that a shocking one-third of teenagers have been exposed to violent content on TikTok.

The findings of the study revealed that this exposure extends beyond TikTok, with a quarter of the surveyed teenagers having also encountered similar content on Snapchat, while 20% reported exposure on YouTube and 19% on Instagram. Among the types of violent material viewed, videos of fights emerged as the most prevalent, with 48% of the surveyed teenagers admitting to seeing such clips. Furthermore, the study found that 36% had come across videos containing threats to beat someone up, and 29% had watched content promoting or encouraging the use of weapons.

Perhaps most concerning, over a quarter of the teenagers had witnessed posts that encouraged or depicted violence against women and girls. When asked about how they came across this material, 27% stated that the platforms themselves had suggested it, while 9% intentionally sought it out. In addition, half of the teenagers reported encountering violent content on someone else’s feed, while the remainder said it had been shared with them.

It is apparent that social media companies need to take immediate action. Jon Yates, the executive director at the Youth Endowment Fund, expressed his concern, stating that it is “completely unacceptable to promote violent content to children.” He emphasized the need for these platforms to address the issue, as children deserve to be protected from exposure to harmful content.

In conclusion, this study serves as a wake-up call to the alarming levels of violent content that teenagers are being exposed to on social media platforms. It is imperative that steps are taken to prioritize the safety and well-being of young users and create a digital environment free from violent and harmful material.

