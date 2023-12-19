Rare Eclipse to Conceal Bright Star Betelgeuse

A significant astronomical event is set to unfold as an asteroid passes in front of the prominent star, Betelgeuse, causing a unique eclipse. This fleeting spectacle, happening late Monday into early Tuesday, will be visible to millions of observers along a narrow path stretching from Tajikistan and Armenia, across Turkey, Greece, Italy, and Spain, all the way to Miami and parts of Mexico.

Betelgeuse, a red supergiant in the constellation Orion, will be obscured the slowly rotating asteroid named Leona, which resides in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. Astronomers anticipate that the eclipse, lasting no more than 15 seconds, will provide valuable insights into both Betelgeuse and Leona. In fact, a Spanish-led team estimated the dimensions of Leona to be approximately 34 miles wide and 50 miles long based on a previous eclipse observation of a dimmer star the asteroid in September.

The projected time for the eclipse is 8:17 p.m. Eastern on Monday, December 11th. Those interested can watch a live stream of the event, which will be provided the Virtual Telescope Project at 8 p.m. Eastern. However, uncertainties remain regarding the predictions, including the size of the star and its expansive atmosphere. It is yet to be determined whether the asteroid will completely obscure Betelgeuse, resulting in a total eclipse, or if it will create a “ring of fire” effect, with a small blazing border around the star. In the case of a total eclipse, astronomers are uncertain of the duration, with estimates ranging up to 10 seconds.

At a distance of approximately 700 light-years away, Betelgeuse can be observed with the naked eye, although binoculars or small telescopes will enhance the view. The star, which is thousands of times brighter and 700 times larger than the Sun, is relatively young, at only 10 million years old. Scientists predict that Betelgeuse, given its mass and rate of material consumption, will have a relatively short lifespan. In 2019, the star experienced a dramatic dimming when a substantial amount of surface material was expelled into space. This resulted in a temporary blocking of starlight the resulting dust cloud, but within six months, Betelgeuse returned to its previous brightness.

Scientists expect Betelgeuse to eventually go supernova, resulting in a violent explosion, but this is anticipated to occur within the next 100,000 years. As such, the upcoming eclipse offers a rare opportunity to observe and learn more about this exceptional star in our night sky.