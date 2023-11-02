New on Netflix: Dive into the Darkly Humorous World of Six Feet Under

Netflix has recently acquired the complete HBO series Six Feet Under, and fans of thought-provoking television are in for a treat. This critically acclaimed drama, created Alan Ball, is widely regarded as one of the greatest TV shows of all time. Originally aired on HBO from 2001 to 2005, it takes viewers into the lives of the Fisher family, who operate a funeral home in Los Angeles.

While primarily categorized as a family drama, Six Feet Under goes beyond traditional TV storytelling. Each episode begins with a death, setting the stage for exploration of profound themes such as mortality and religion. The show’s distinctive blend of dark humor adds an extra layer of complexity and makes for a unique viewing experience.

The star-studded cast, including Michael C. Hall, Peter Krause, Frances Conroy, and Lauren Ambrose, delivers exceptional performances that truly bring the characters to life. Their talent, combined with the show’s emotionally charged narratives, has earned Six Feet Under numerous accolades, including nine Emmys, three Golden Globes, and a Peabody award.

Thanks to a new deal between Netflix and HBO, Six Feet Under now joins the streaming platform alongside other acclaimed shows like True Blood, Band of Brothers, and The Pacific. While it appears that most of these series will be available exclusively to US Netflix subscribers, True Blood has received an international release.

