High on the Hog Season 2: Exploring the Rich History of Black American Food

One of the most captivating and appetite-stimulating TV shows, High on the Hog, has returned for a highly anticipated second season on Netflix. This original docuseries delves into the often overlooked history and influence of Black American cuisine, which has played a foundational role in shaping many of the dishes we enjoy today. Led writer and sommelier Stephen Satterfield, the show draws inspiration from the enlightening 2011 book culinary historian Jessica B. Harris, High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America.

In the first season, High on the Hog took viewers on a culinary journey, starting in West Africa and then exploring the food histories of the Carolinas, Virginias, and Texas. It uncovered the incredible stories behind beloved dishes such as okra, yams, Carolina rice, whole hog, and mac & cheese. The season culminated on Juneteenth, celebrating Black liberation, with a focus on Texas-style barbecue and desserts.

While the first season provided a valuable exploration of African American culinary traditions, some viewers noted a significant omission—the influence of Indigenous peoples on these dishes and traditions. Season two aims to rectify this delving deeper into the shared history of Indigenous and African American cultures, highlighting the farming techniques and cooking methods that emerged in the forced proximity brought about European colonization.

Executive producer Karis Jagger revealed that the New Orleans portion, which was edited out of season one, will finally be featured in season two. This promises to unveil the rich flavors and culinary contributions of New Orleans cuisine while also examining the food of the Great Migration in Chicago, the vibrant food scene in Harlem, and the cooks who fed the Civil Rights Movement.

Notably, season two concludes with a fascinating focus on food and the Black Panther Party, known for initiating a national free breakfast program for children of all races. The program aimed to combat food hunger and insecurity, recognizing that access to basic needs is essential for true freedom. The government quickly expanded these programs in an attempt to undermine the Black Panther Party, but their impact and legacy persist today.

High on the Hog season two goes beyond just showcasing food and recipes; it seeks to shed light on the wider socio-political implications of food acquisition and the transformative power of culinary traditions. Through its insights, the series invites viewers to reflect on the profound ways in which food shapes our culture and history.

FAQ:

Q: What is High on the Hog about?

A: High on the Hog is a Netflix docuseries that traces the history and cultural impact of Black American food, exploring the rich culinary traditions that have shaped American cuisine.

Q: Who hosts High on the Hog?

A: High on the Hog is hosted writer and sommelier Stephen Satterfield, who leads viewers on a captivating journey through the history of African American cuisine.

Q: Is season two of High on the Hog different from the first season?

A: Yes, season two of High on the Hog expands its focus to include the contributions of Indigenous peoples to Black American cuisine. It also explores the food of New Orleans, the Great Migration in Chicago, the food scene in Harlem, and the culinary support of the Civil Rights Movement. The season concludes with an examination of the Black Panther Party’s free breakfast program and its lasting impact.

Q: Where can I watch High on the Hog?

A: High on the Hog is available for streaming on Netflix.

Sources:

– Netflix