Revamping Howell Mill Road: Enhancing Safety and Connectivity in Northwest Atlanta

Amidst the bustling roads and burgeoning development of northwest Atlanta, the city is embarking on a transformative journey to revamp Howell Mill Road. With the groundbreaking ceremony held on Tuesday morning, this $21.5 million “Complete Streets Project” aims to upgrade and improve the two-mile stretch of Howell Mill Road from Collier Road to Marietta Street and West Midtown.

The primary focus of this project is to enhance safety and connectivity for pedestrians, cyclists, and motorists. Currently, the road is known for its uneven surface and lack of proper infrastructure for non-vehicular commuters. The renovation plans include the addition of sidewalks, protected bike lanes, and synchronized traffic signals, creating a more accessible and inclusive corridor for all modes of transportation.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens expressed excitement about the groundbreaking and emphasized the significance of this project in one of Atlanta’s busiest development areas. As Howell Mill Road underwent a remarkable transformation from an industrial zone to a vibrant residential and commercial hub, the need for infrastructure upgrades became apparent.

Rebecca Serna, the Executive Director of Propel ATL, highlighted the necessity of this project in light of the area’s rapid development. She emphasized the importance of ensuring safe pedestrian crossings for residents, shoppers, and commuters alike. This project aims to address this concern and acknowledge the increasing demand for safe and accessible transportation options.

Although the initial progress will largely involve utility relocation, the completion of the entire project is expected to take up to three years. However, there are incentives in place to encourage the contractors to finish ahead of schedule. Atlanta residents can look forward to a revamped Howell Mill Road that offers improved safety, smoother travel, and enhanced connectivity within the community.

In conclusion, the revitalization of Howell Mill Road will not only improve transportation infrastructure but will also contribute to the overall development of the northwest Atlanta area. By creating a more pedestrian-friendly and bike-friendly environment, this project aligns with the city’s vision of a sustainable and inclusive future.