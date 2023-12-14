Howell Mill Road to Undergo Transformation as City Breaks Ground on Renovation Project

Atlanta’s Howell Mill Road, known as one of the city’s busiest and fastest-growing corridors, is set to undergo a major makeover. The city’s mayor, Andre Dickens, expressed his excitement during the groundbreaking ceremony for the renovation project.

The $21.5 million “Complete Streets Project” aims to improve the overall infrastructure of Howell Mill Road. The two-mile stretch, from Collier Road to Marietta Street and West Midtown, will see the addition of sidewalks, protected bike lanes, and upgraded traffic signals.

Over the past decade, Howell Mill Road has experienced significant development, transitioning from an industrial hub to a vibrant area where people live, work, and enjoy various amenities. With the increasing number of residents and businesses along the corridor, there is a growing need for enhanced safety and accessibility.

Rebecca Serna, the Executive Director of Propel ATL, emphasized the necessity of the project, highlighting the challenges faced pedestrians, cyclists, and motorists due to the road’s uneven surface. The improvements will benefit a wide range of individuals, including apartment dwellers, patrons of the corridor’s shops and restaurants, and commuters utilizing public transportation.

Although the visible changes may not be immediate, the initial phase of the project involves utility relocation. The transformation of Howell Mill Road is expected to span up to three years, but there are incentives in place to encourage an early completion the contractor.

This renovation project underscores the city’s commitment to creating more inclusive and sustainable transportation options. By prioritizing the needs of pedestrians, cyclists, and drivers alike, Atlanta aims to enhance the overall quality of life for its residents and visitors.