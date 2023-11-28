TikTok’s Influence on the Hair Styling Industry: A Surprising Success Story

Sarah Emilia, a Sydney-based hairstylist, never expected that her hair transformation videos on TikTok would lead to real-world business success. With over 1.1 million followers on the platform, she has become a viral sensation and has experienced a significant boost in her salon bookings. What started as a simple video of a long, layered cut she did on a regular client named Matilda turned into a phenomenon.

To test the power of TikTok, Sarah strategically changed the name of the cut in her computer system to ‘The Matilda’ and started receiving numerous requests for the same cut. This experiment opened her eyes to the potential of TikTok as a marketing platform, surpassing the reach she achieved in 12 years of posting on Instagram.

Sarah’s focus on posting dramatic hair transformations has been key to her success on TikTok. In just a year, she gained over one million followers, 30 million likes, and countless views, making her a viral sensation in the hair styling industry. Her success has even earned her a nomination for TikTok Business of the Year at the upcoming TikTok Awards.

However, with social media fame comes the fear of ‘cancel culture’ and negative publicity. Sarah understands the importance of honest feedback from her clients and encourages them to communicate openly if they are unsatisfied. She believes it’s better to address any concerns during the salon visit to avoid potential viral backlash.

As for future hair trends, Sarah predicts that low-effort hairstyles like heatless curls and side parts with volume in the front will dominate in 2024. She also shares some styling tips, emphasizing the use of heat protectant and investing in the right hair products for individual needs.

In addition, Sarah reveals a lesser-known issue for bottle blondes and extensions: sunscreen can turn their hair a salmon-colored pink. She warns against excessive bleaching and emphasizes the importance of listening to professional hairdressers to maintain hair health.

Lastly, Sarah supports the idea of DIY haircuts and colors, acknowledging that not everyone can afford regular salon appointments. She personally started her hairdressing journey through DIY experimentation and encourages individuals to be cautious and seek guidance from professionals when attempting haircuts or color changes at home.

Overall, Sarah Emilia’s TikTok success story sheds light on the influence and potential of social media platforms like TikTok in the hair styling industry. It proves that viral content can translate into real-world business success and highlights the importance of open communication between stylists and clients.

