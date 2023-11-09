A New Approach to Ensuring Safety in Calgary: Collaborating with Community Partners

Calgary, a city known for its vibrant and diverse communities, was recently rattled a series of online threats directed towards two prominent Jewish community organizations. This incident sent shockwaves through the region, leaving many Calgarians concerned about their safety. However, the Calgary Police Service (CPS) swiftly responded to the reports and has since made significant progress in the investigation.

After thorough scrutiny, it has been determined that a single individual, Mohamad GHANDOUR, allegedly orchestrated these threats under a false identity on social media platforms. The CPS identified GHANDOUR as the owner of the social media account and apprehended him on November 7, 2023. GHANDOUR, a 25-year-old resident of Calgary, has been charged with three counts of uttering threats and is scheduled to appear before the court on December 6, 2023.

The CPS, cognizant of the potential hate motivation behind these threats, has taken the matter seriously. Insp. Keith Hurley of the Calgary Police Service acknowledges the impact recent events, both local and international, have had on the safety concerns of Calgarians. He reassures all affected communities that their safety is of utmost importance to the CPS.

The Calgary Police Service wishes to emphasize that it polices behaviors, not beliefs. They are dedicated to meticulously investigating any reported incidents, whether they occur online or in person. Recognizing the profound effect threats can have on the sense of security within the city, the CPS vows to hold individuals accountable for their actions.

Furthermore, the CPS is actively collaborating with community partners during this challenging time. By forging strong relationships with these organizations, the CPS aims to ensure they receive the support they need. Together, they are striving to maintain a safe and inclusive environment for all residents of Calgary.

By remaining steadfast in their commitment to the safety of every individual and community, the Calgary Police Service affirms that criminal behavior will not be tolerated. They urge the public to report any incidents, emphasizing that they are here to provide unwavering support and to work collectively with the community towards a safer Calgary.

