Graham Nash, Joe Walsh, Exit Festival, Riffusion: Music Industry News

Graham Nash has sold a “range of assets” to Irving Azoff’s Iconic Artists Group, which now represents the works of all three members of Crosby, Stills, and Nash. Nash has a long-standing friendship with Azoff, who he even helped with naming his first management company. Reservoir has recently signed a global publishing deal with Joe Walsh, a member of the Eagles. Walsh expresses his excitement to work with Reservoir and looks forward to a great partnership. Exit Festival has collaborated with CAA to create a talent and management agency called Echosystem. Their first client is DJ and producer Lanna. Riffusion, an AI music generation app, has secured $4 million in seed funding in a round led Greycroft Partners, South Park Commons, and Sky9. Co-founder Seth Forsgren describes Riffusion as a new instrument that allows anyone to be an active participant in music creation.

In other industry news, Round Table Management has appointed Steve Ford as Head of Artist Development. Yungblud and Oli Sykes of Bring Me The Horizon have collaborated on a new track called “Happier,” which Yungblud describes as emotional and empowering. David Holmes has released a new single titled “Stop Apologising” from his upcoming album “Blind On A Galloping Horse.” Danny Brown has also released a new single called “Tantor” and is set to perform in London in December. BadBadNotGood and Charlotte Day Wilson have collaborated on a track called “Sleeper,” which portrays a loveless relationship. Kojaque has released a new single featuring Wiki called “Johnny McEnroe,” which was a surreal experience for the rapper. Kassa Overall has released a new single called “2 Sentimental” and will be performing in the UK next month.

In terms of live performances, Orbital has announced UK and Ireland tour dates for next year, where they will perform their 1991 debut album “The Green Album” in full. Mitski has also announced UK and Ireland tour dates for next year, including three nights at the Hammersmith Apollo in London. Tickets for both tours go on sale soon.

Sources:

– Source Article: Music Week (www.musicweek.com)

Definitions:

– Iconic Artists Group: A company led Irving Azoff that represents musicians and manages their assets.

– Reservoir: A music rights management company.

– Echosystem: A talent and management agency created Exit Festival in partnership with CAA.

– Riffusion: An AI music generation app that allows users to actively participate in music creation.

– Round Table Management: A management company that specializes in artist development and representation.