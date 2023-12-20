University Presidents Receive Backlash Over Testimony Preparation

University presidents from Harvard, the University of Pennsylvania, and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) faced intense criticism following a congressional hearing where they gave evasive answers regarding their policies on disciplining students who called for the genocide of Jews. Subsequently, it was revealed that the presidents had received help from the law firm WilmerHale in preparing for the testimony.

Claudine Gay of Harvard and Elizabeth Magill of Penn separately prepared for the congressional testimony with teams from WilmerHale, according to anonymous sources. Sally Kornbluth, the president of MIT, also met with representatives from WilmerHale. WilmerHale, a prominent law firm known for defending clients in government investigations, has extensive experience working with universities.

During the hearing, lawyers from WilmerHale were present, including Alyssa DaCunha and Felicia Ellsworth, who were involved in preparing the presidents of Harvard and Penn for the hearings. The universities independently hired WilmerHale, and separate teams were created to assist each president.

Preparing for congressional testimony requires a delicate balance between legal caution and political savvy. Legal experts advise testifiers to be mindful of the law while considering potential headlines that may emerge from the hearing. University presidents are tasked with providing a vision for their institutions rather than solely giving legal answers.

The presidents’ responses, particularly regarding calls for violence against Jews, drew immediate criticism. An investigation was opened into the three institutions, and a donor withdrew a significant donation to Penn. Critics argued that the responses were overly focused on First Amendment considerations.

In response to the controversy, Dr. Gay of Harvard issued a clarification, emphasizing that calls for violence or genocide against any religious or ethnic group are unacceptable. Ms. Magill of Penn acknowledged her oversight in not emphasizing the grave consequences of such calls.

The fallout from the testimony suggests that preparation for congressional hearings should encompass not only legal considerations but also a thorough understanding of the potential public impact of statements made university leaders.