University Presidents and Law Firms: Behind the Scenes of Congressional Testimony

A recent congressional hearing involving the presidents of Harvard University, the University of Pennsylvania, and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (M.I.T.) has raised questions about the preparation process and legal involvement behind these testimonies. The three school presidents faced criticism for their evasive responses when asked about disciplining students who called for the genocide of Jews.

Investigations into this matter have revealed that the presidents of Harvard and Penn, Claudine Gay and Elizabeth Magill, respectively, sought assistance from the law firm WilmerHale in preparing for their congressional testimony. WilmerHale, known for its work in defending clients during government investigations and enforcement actions, also met with M.I.T.’s president, Sally Kornbluth.

WilmerHale, created through a merger between Wilmer Cutler Pickering and Hale and Dorr in 2004, is recognized for its legal expertise and has extensive experience working with universities. The firm had already established relationships with all three schools involved. Lawyers from WilmerHale, including Alyssa DaCunha and Felicia Ellsworth, were present during the hearing and had a role in preparing both Harvard and Penn presidents for their testimonies.

Preparing for congressional testimony requires a careful balance between legal counsel and political awareness. Legal experts emphasize the importance of providing a university’s vision during these hearings, rather than focusing solely on legal answers. However, the university presidents’ responses during the congressional hearing appeared to be more suitable for a courtroom setting, which drew criticism for their lack of clarity and evasiveness.

The fallout from the hearing has been significant. A House committee launched an investigation into the three institutions, and Penn faced donor backlash, resulting in the retraction of a large donation. The presidents’ dilatory responses prompted calls for leadership changes at Penn, and Wharton’s undergraduate executive board expressed support for this demand.

In hindsight, the presidents recognized the inadequacy of their initial responses. Dr. Gay of Harvard issued a clarification, strongly condemning calls for violence or genocide against any religious or ethnic group. Ms. Magill of Penn acknowledged the horrific nature of calling for the genocide of Jewish people.

This incident sheds light on the often unseen involvement of law firms in the preparation process for congressional testimonies. The need to balance legal caution and political acumen remains a challenge, especially when faced with pointed questioning in a public forum.