TikTok Usage Among Voters Reflects Generational Divide

A recent NBC News national poll has revealed that TikTok, the popular social media app, is used one in five voters at least once a day. The survey, conducted in light of the app’s controversial ties to China, highlights a stark generational divide in its usage. While 79% of voters reported not using TikTok on a daily basis, a significant number of young voters, particularly younger women and voters of color, admitted to regularly using the app.

Among voters aged 18-34, 41% stated that they use TikTok once a day or more frequently. Additionally, 42% of women aged 18-49 regularly engage with the platform. The survey also found that voters of color are more likely to report daily TikTok usage, with 35% of Latino voters and 32% of Black voters using the app compared to 16% of white voters. Furthermore, Democrats and independents displayed a higher propensity for regular TikTok usage, with nearly one in four voters from these groups stating that they engage with the app at least once a day. In contrast, only 16% of Republicans reported the same.

The poll’s findings shed light on TikTok users’ perspectives on the Israel-Hamas war and their opinions on President Joe Biden, as compared to young voters who do not use the app. It was discovered that TikTok users are less likely to support additional military aid and funding for Israel when compared to young voters who do not engage with the app. Similarly, a higher percentage of TikTok users (73%) are in favor of more humanitarian aid for Gaza, compared to non-TikTok-using young voters (64%).

Interestingly, TikTok critics have accused the platform of having a bias against Israel. The poll also highlights President Joe Biden’s challenges in appealing to younger voters, particularly those who are active TikTok users. Although these voters primarily identify as Democrats, Biden only leads Donald Trump a slim margin of 2 points (45% to 43%) among this demographic. Democratic pollster Jeff Horwitt emphasizes that Biden’s underperformance among TikTok users should be a concern, alongside his lower ratings for handling the Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza.

The NBC News poll, conducted from November 10-14, surveyed 1,000 registered voters, including 833 via cellphone. The margin of error for the survey is ±3.1 percentage points.

