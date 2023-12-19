University of Pennsylvania Under Pressure to Replace President Amidst Controversy

Summary: The University of Pennsylvania is facing mounting pressure to ask its president, Liz Magill, to resign over her failure to condemn calls for the genocide of the Jewish people. Major donors, staff members, and even the governor of Pennsylvania have criticized Magill’s handling of the situation. While there are concerns about the toxic culture on campus, the university has not yet announced any plans to replace Magill.

Amidst a growing scandal, the University of Pennsylvania is being urged to replace its president, Liz Magill, due to her failure to denounce calls for the genocide of Jewish people on campus. Donors, staff members, and even the governor of Pennsylvania have expressed their outrage at Magill’s handling of the situation.

Bill Ackman, a billionaire hedge fund manager, celebrated the news of Magill’s potential resignation, stating that it was a step in the right direction. However, the university has yet to confirm or announce any plans for replacing Magill.

The controversy surrounding Magill’s presidency has led to a backlash from various sources. The board of trustees for Penn’s Wharton Business School has called for Magill’s resignation and sent her a letter demanding new leadership. Major donors have threatened to revoke donations if Magill remains in her position. Ross Stevens, the boss of Stone Ridge Asset Management, has stated that he will revoke a $100 million donation if the university does not change its leadership.

Moreover, Governor Josh Shapiro criticized Magill’s testimony as “shameful” and questioned whether her statements aligned with the school’s values. Shapiro called on the board of trustees to convene and make a decision on Magill’s future.

While Magill has issued an apology, she has faced criticism for seeming to blame university policies and the US Constitution for allowing inflammatory speech on campus.

As the pressure mounts, the University of Pennsylvania finds itself at a crossroads, with calls for a new leader and a demand for a change in the institution’s values and culture. The response from the university and its board of trustees will determine its path forward.