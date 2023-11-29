New Netflix Series “One Day” Announces Release Date and Unveils First Look

Netflix has recently shared exciting news about their upcoming series adaptation of David Nicholls’ popular novel, “One Day.” Set to premiere on February 8, 2024, just in time for Valentine’s Day, the show follows the love story of Emma Morley, portrayed Ambika Mod, and Dexter Mayhew, played Leo Woodall.

The series, consisting of 14 episodes, takes viewers on a journey through the lives of Emma and Dexter. Beginning on the night of their graduation on July 15, 1988, the duo meets for the very first time. As the story unfolds, audiences are transported to the same date in subsequent years, witnessing how their lives evolve and intertwine.

This decades-spanning love story, adapted from David Nicholls’ bestselling novel, captures the essence of growth and change that comes with each passing year. Viewers will witness the ups and downs, the joys and heartbreaks experienced Emma and Dexter as they navigate their individual lives and their connection to each other.

The cast of “One Day” is filled with talented actors including Essie Davis, Tim McInnerny, Amber Grappy, Jonny Weldon, Eleanor Tomlinson, Joely Richardson, and Toby Stephens. The series is produced Nige Watson, with author David Nicholls serving as one of the executive producers. Drama Republic is the primary production company behind the show.

Fans of Leo Woodall may recognize him from his breakout role in the second season of HBO’s “The White Lotus,” while Ambika Mod has garnered acclaim for her performances in “This Is Going to Hurt” and “I Hate Suzie.”

With its highly anticipated release, “One Day” promises to be a captivating and emotional exploration of love, friendship, and the passage of time. Netflix subscribers can mark their calendars for February 8, 2024, and expect a binge-watching experience of this unique and heartwarming series.

