New Trends in TikTok Haul Videos: Shein Leading the Way

When it comes to flaunting their recent TikTok purchases, one brand has emerged as the front-runner in the competition. Shein, a Chinese fast fashion giant, dominates the platform, accounting for a staggering 38% of the products showcased in clothing and homeware haul videos.

Conducted Illumin, an analysis of the top 50 most-viewed haul videos on TikTok revealed that Shein surpasses its closest competitor, H&M, a significant margin—making it five times more popular. With an estimated market value of $100 billion, Shein has quickly gained popularity, overtaking established fast fashion retailers like Asos and Boohoo offering products at an average price of $9.33.

What sets Shein apart is its highly effective influencer marketing strategy, which has successfully attracted a younger audience between the ages of 18 and 35, accounting for 57% of its customers. As a result of this immense popularity, Shein has filed for an initial public offering in the United States and is planning to go public next year.

In the haul videos, various products were examined, and it was discovered that tops were the most frequently purchased item, while bottoms constituted 26.3% of the products showcased. According to an Illumin spokesperson, the popularity of tops can be attributed to their versatility, as they can be mixed, matched, and accessorized in numerous ways.

Interestingly, the data also revealed that younger shoppers have shifted away from jeans, instead opting for more comfortable and tailored pieces. This shift can be attributed to the rise of remote work and the prioritization of comfort over style. Consequently, trends like quiet luxury and minimalism have gained traction, as shoppers seek diverse pieces that do not require excessive styling.

