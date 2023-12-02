The Rise of Super Apps: Russia’s Push for Control Over the Internet

Russia is taking a page out of China’s playbook with its plans to develop its own super app, a centralized platform that will offer a wide range of services, from social networking to government interactions. While this may seem like a convenient solution for citizens, experts warn that it could also give the state greater control over the data of its citizens and enable surveillance and censorship.

The Russian government has been working on building a sovereign Internet for years, which involves tightening control over the digital landscape through infrastructure development, legal threats, and corporate takeovers. The recent invasion of Ukraine has further accelerated this effort, with one of the country’s most popular Internet companies, Yandex, facing imminent dismantling.

Now, authorities are quietly creating a new tool that will not only make everyday tasks more convenient but also provide them with the ability to monitor and surveil citizens. This move has raised concerns among activists and experts who fear a loss of privacy and freedom of expression online.

“Unless the only objective they have is to improve the lives of their citizens, the only obvious other reason is to have control over the data,” says Philipp Dietrich, a program officer at the German Council on Foreign Relations. He adds that this scenario is a dream for authoritarian states.

The Russian government has a long history of exerting control over the Internet, starting with the development of the System for Operative Search Activities (SORM) in the late 1990s. This system allows the state intelligence agency to monitor and intercept online communications. Over the years, the government has also passed laws requiring major Internet companies to house their servers in Russia, making it easier to control and monitor traffic.

The recent throttling of social media platforms and censorship efforts have further demonstrated the government’s tightening grip over the Internet. The push for a super app is seen as the next step in consolidating control.

While the convenience of a centralized platform may be appealing, the potential risks to privacy and freedom of expression cannot be ignored. As citizens, it is important to understand the value of protecting personal data and to question the motives behind these developments.

