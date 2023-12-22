Meta Collaborates with ONDC to Enhance Conversational Commerce on WhatsApp

Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, has announced a partnership with Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) to support small businesses in creating conversational buying and selling experiences on the popular messaging platform. This collaboration aims to empower micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) granting them access to Meta’s network of business and technical solution providers. In turn, ONDC will enable these solution providers to become seller apps on its network, thus facilitating the integration of these businesses onto the ONDC platform.

As part of this initiative, Meta’s Small Business Academy will digitally upskill 500,000 MSMEs, equipping them with the necessary tools and knowledge to thrive in the digital marketplace. Additionally, Meta will extend its support to Sahayak, ONDC’s WhatsApp chatbot, which will serve as a central point of communication between sellers and customers on the ONDC network.

ONDC, a digital project initiated the Indian government, aims to revolutionize the e-commerce industry providing a separate architecture for sellers, apart from existing marketplace platforms. This approach seeks to mitigate concerns regarding seller-side monopolization and offer a more diverse ecosystem. The ONDC network encompasses participants from various domains, including retail, logistics service providers, and the hospitality sector. It allows users to explore products from multiple e-commerce platforms while enabling sellers to list their products on various platforms and select their desired logistics and payment services.

Meta’s venture into the e-commerce sector is not entirely unprecedented. The company previously invested $5.7 billion in Jio Platforms in 2020, establishing a partnership that integrated JioMart, Reliance Jio’s online grocery venture, with WhatsApp. This collaboration allowed users to browse, add items to their cart, and complete purchases without leaving the WhatsApp chat.

It remains to be seen how Meta will monetize its collaboration with ONDC, especially considering the potential impact of government regulations on business models. However, this partnership is indicative of WhatsApp’s ambition to evolve into a super app similar to China’s WeChat, offering users a comprehensive range of services within a single platform.

In addition to the collaboration with Meta, ONDC has also partnered with Google to digitize public transport services. Google Maps will collaborate with Namma Yatri, an auto-hailing service enabled ONDC, to provide metro schedules and bookings to users. This move reflects the continuous efforts to enhance the functionality and reach of the ONDC network.

Overall, Meta’s collaboration with ONDC signifies a significant step towards strengthening conversational commerce on WhatsApp, facilitating the growth and digital transformation of small businesses in India.