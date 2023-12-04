New Developments in the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC)

Paytm Enhances Discoverability of ONDC: Paytm has made accessing ONDC on its buyer app much easier. Previously, ONDC was difficult to find among the cluttered home screen options or through a search bar. However, Paytm has now given ONDC a prominent position right next to the floating QR scanner on the home screen. Additionally, the ONDC landing page has been redesigned to offer a cleaner look, with banner ads showcasing deals and clickable options for different categories like food, grocery, electronics, and fashion. This update greatly improves the discoverability of ONDC on the Paytm platform.

Ola Hints at Expanded Collaboration with ONDC: While Ola currently offers food delivery services through ONDC, CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has teased a larger collaboration in the near future. This could potentially involve Ola’s involvement as a mobility partner, which would boost ONDC’s mobility segment. By joining forces with Ola, ONDC would gain a wider reach across major cities and increased competition for other ride-hailing services operating on the network. Alternatively, Ola may also contribute as a logistics provider, facilitating hyperlocal deliveries on ONDC.

Impressive Order Volume During Diwali: During the week leading up to Diwali, ONDC processed over 12 lakh transactions, averaging more than 1 lakh orders per day, according to The Hindu Businessline. These orders spanned various verticals including food and beverages, grocery, electronics, fashion, home and kitchen, mobility, and health and wellness. It remains uncertain if this statistic includes mobility transactions, which are not factored in the daily high of 65,400 orders achieved on October 14 during the India-Pakistan cricket match fervor.

Google Maps to Enable Metro Ticket Booking on ONDC: In an upcoming collaboration, Google Maps plans to partner with ONDC to offer direct metro ticket booking through its app. This feature will gradually roll out across metro cities in the country. More details on its functionality and implementation are yet to be disclosed.

FAQ

Q1: What improvements have Paytm made to ONDC?

Paytm has made ONDC more discoverable on their platform placing it next to the floating QR scanner on their home screen. They have also redesigned the ONDC landing page to have a cleaner look and include banner ads announcing deals and clickable options for different categories.

Q2: What collaboration is Ola hinting at with ONDC?

Ola has hinted at a bigger collaboration with ONDC in the future. Though specifics have not been revealed, Ola’s involvement could potentially boost ONDC’s mobility segment and expand its reach to new cities.

Q3: How many orders did ONDC process during Diwali week?

ONDC processed over 1 lakh orders per day, totaling over 12 lakh transactions, during the week leading up to Diwali. These orders spanned various categories and covered 600 cities.

Q4: Can users book metro tickets on ONDC?

Google Maps and ONDC are partnering to enable metro ticket booking directly through the Google Maps app. This feature will be available in the coming months across metro cities in India. More details will be shared as the rollout progresses.

Q5: What new services have joined ONDC?

Mahindra Logistics has launched its services on ONDC, offering same-day and next-day intra-city pick-up and delivery services, as well as inter-city parcel services to 19,000 pin codes. Additionally, beverage giant Coca-Cola has introduced its marketplace Coke Shop on ONDC.

