Facebook-parent Meta Partners with ONDC to Boost Small Businesses in India

Summary: In a collaborative effort, Meta, the parent company of Facebook, and Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) have joined forces to support small businesses in India enhancing their digital capabilities on WhatsApp. The partnership aims to provide seamless buyer and seller experiences while also enabling businesses to connect with a broader customer base.

As a part of this collaboration, the Meta Small Business Academy plans to digitally upskill 500,000 Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) over the next two years. The academy offers certification programs to empower entrepreneurs and marketers with essential digital marketing skills for growth on Meta apps.

T Koshy, the Managing Director and CEO of ONDC, expressed the organization’s commitment to democratizing the digital landscape and empowering MSMEs. He highlighted the partnership’s goal of enhancing the digital capabilities of these businesses and expanding their reach.

Meta, as a frontrunner in supporting India’s digital transformation, plays a crucial role in this collaboration. Sandhya Devanathan, Vice President of Meta in India, emphasized the importance of ecosystem and partnership in empowering small businesses to establish and strengthen their digital presence. The partnership aligns with the government’s vision for Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) and Meta’s commitment to upskilling small businesses, contributing to the country’s digital transformation and growth.

Additionally, as part of the collaboration, Meta will provide support to Sahayak, ONDC’s WhatsApp chatbot, improving its services for both sellers and customers.

The MSME sector in India has a significant impact on the nation’s economic landscape, contributing approximately 33% to the GDP. According to a report Statista, the sector has substantial potential for growth, with predictions suggesting a $1 trillion contribution to India’s total exports 2028.

With Meta and ONDC’s partnership, millions of small businesses in India are set to embark on a transformative journey in the digital realm. The collaborative efforts intend to drive seamless commerce experiences and enable businesses to thrive in the ever-evolving digital landscape.