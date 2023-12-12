Spanish Fried Eggs: A Decadent Twist on a Classic Favorite

Summary: Spanish fried eggs, known as huevos fritos, offer a mouthwatering variation to traditional fried eggs. Cooked in generous amounts of olive oil and basted as they cook, these eggs have crispy, lacy edges and a deliciously runny yolk. Discover how to make these indulgent eggs and why they might just become your new favorite way to cook them.

There are countless ways to enjoy eggs, but there’s something undeniably satisfying about a perfectly fried egg. While traditional fried eggs are delicious on their own, have you ever tried a Spanish fried egg? This method takes the classic fried egg to a whole new level of flavor and texture.

Spanish fried eggs, or huevos fritos, are cooked in a generous amount of olive oil and basted as they cook. The result is a fried egg with irresistibly crispy and lacy edges, while the yolk remains delightfully runny. The combination of textures and flavors is simply heavenly.

To make Spanish fried eggs, start pouring about 1/4-inch of olive oil into a small, heavy skillet. Heat the oil over medium-high heat until it’s very hot. Carefully crack an egg into a ramekin or mug, and gently slide it into the hot oil. Reduce the heat to medium-low and spoon some of the hot oil over the egg as it cooks.

After around 1 1/2 minutes, when the white puffs up and turns golden-brown around the edges and the yolk is still slightly jiggly, remove the egg with a slotted spoon. Sprinkle with a bit of flaky salt and freshly ground black pepper to enhance the flavors.

These Spanish fried eggs are the perfect addition to a variety of dishes. Serve them over sautéed greens, on top of avocado toast, or alongside crispy bacon for a hearty breakfast or brunch. Their decadence and unique texture will elevate any simple meal into a memorable culinary experience.

Once you try Spanish fried eggs, you’ll never want to cook them any other way. So why not give this method a try and indulge in the crispy, lacy perfection of huevos fritos? Your taste buds will thank you.