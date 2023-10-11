How to Stream and Watch “Once Upon a Star” on Netflix

“Once Upon a Star” is a Thai Netflix Original period comedy film set in the 1970s. The story revolves around a touring pharma-cinema unit that travels around Thailand with a van containing a complete open-air theater. This unit showcases Thai films from the 1960s to different communities, while also promoting pharmaceutical products during crucial moments in the shows. However, their journey is fraught with danger and deceit.

If you’re interested in watching “Once Upon a Star” via streaming, you’re in luck! The movie is available on Netflix. To access it, you’ll need to sign up for a Netflix account either through their app or on their website. Netflix offers a wide range of TV shows, movies, and original programming. Additionally, users have the flexibility to change, upgrade, or cancel their subscription at any time.

To watch “Once Upon a Star” on Netflix, follow these steps:

1. Visit netflix.com/signup.

2. Choose a payment plan from the options available, including a standard plan with ads for $6.99 per month, a standard plan without ads for $15.49 per month, or a premium plan for $19.99 per month.

3. Enter your email address and password to create an account.

4. Provide your chosen payment method.

Netflix’s standard plan with ads offers most of its movies and TV shows, but it does display ads before or during the content. This plan allows you to watch in Full HD on two supported devices simultaneously.

The standard plan without ads provides the same benefits but without any advertisements. It also allows you to download content on two supported devices and add one extra member who doesn’t reside in the same household.

The premium plan offers all the features of the standard plan, but for four supported devices simultaneously. Moreover, content is displayed in Ultra HD, and you can download content on up to six supported devices. Additionally, this plan allows you to add up to two extra members from outside your household. Netflix’s spatial audio is also supported.

Here is a brief synopsis of “Once Upon a Star”:

“In 1970, a cinema projection troupe faces roadblocks as they journey across Thailand to entertain eager audiences live-dubbing beloved films.”

Please note that the availability of streaming services may change over time. The information provided here was accurate at the time of writing.

Definitions:

– Pharma-cinema: A term used to describe the combination of pharmaceutical product promotion and cinema screenings.

– Standard plan with ads: A Netflix subscription plan that offers most of the content but includes advertisements.

– Standard plan without ads: A Netflix subscription plan that provides ad-free access to content, along with additional features like downloads and the option to add extra members.

– Premium plan: A higher-tier Netflix subscription plan that offers features like Ultra HD, a higher number of supported devices, and the ability to add multiple extra members.

Sources:

None